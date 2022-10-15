Left Menu

Three held for selling liquor illegally in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:35 IST
Three held for selling liquor illegally in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A raid was conducted at a place allegedly selling liquor illegally here and three persons were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted jointly by the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and the Excise Department at the Sector 39 area here following a tip-off, they said.

It was found that a large number of people were present at an outlet drinking alcohol. Besides music also being played loudly, police said.

The manager could not produce any document or licence that showed that the outlet was permitted to sell alcohol, they said.

Subsequently, outlet operator Gajraj, his accomplices Nikhil and Manoj, all residents of Rewari, were arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022