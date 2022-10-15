Left Menu

BJP failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits: Cong after youth killed in J-K's Shopian

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government of failing to provide security to Kashmir Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir after another youth was murdered in Shopian.Very sad The killing of Kashmiri Pandits is not stopping and the Modi government has failed to provide them security.There is information that the administration is pressuring the family to perform the last rites early.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:52 IST
BJP failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits: Cong after youth killed in J-K's Shopian
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government of failing to provide security to Kashmir Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir after another youth was murdered in Shopian.

''Very sad! Another Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhat was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of Kashmiri Pandits is not stopping and the Modi government has failed to provide them security.

''There is information that the administration is pressuring the family to perform the last rites early. Shameful,'' the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for Bhat's killing.

Bhat was attacked near his residence in the south Kashmir district. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Less than a couple of months ago, another another Kashmiri Pandit named Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the firing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022