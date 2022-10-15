Public representation pivotal for all-round development: Minister Khatik

Public representation is pivotal for all-round development and for strengthening democracy, Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik said on Saturday.

Khatik, who was on two-day visit to Srinagar as part of the Centre’s public outreach programme, held a public darbar in the Harwan area of the city. He also held an interaction with representatives of rural and urban local bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister of social justice and empowerment said public representation is pivotal for all-round development and for strengthening democracy.

“By establishing grassroots-level governance through urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions, the Srinagar district has witnessed a visible change in overall developmental front,” he said.

Khatik lauded the efforts of the district administration in effective implementation of different centrally-sponsored public-oriented schemes.

He also appreciated the sanitation and cleanliness measures undertaken by the SMC to maintain hygienic environment in Srinagar city.

He praised the people of Srinagar in extending full support to the district administration in strengthening the grassroots-level democracy and participating actively in development process.

Khatik stressed upon the people to further cooperate with the administration so that all development and welfare schemes are effective and efficiently implemented on ground for the benefit of the people.

The minister also urged the people to take benefit from the individual beneficiary scheme launched for children suffering from profound hearing loss under the age group of 0-5 for free treatment through cochlear implant (a prosthetic device).

He said the children from poor families whose annual family income is below Rs 2 lakh are eligible to get the benefit of this scheme. This scheme is implemented through the government as well as selected empanelled private hospitals in the field, he added.

While underscoring the achievements of women entrepreneurs of SHGs, the minister said the prime minister is focused on giving employment opportunities to the women so that they could improve the economic condition of their families.

He said Kashmir, globally known as ‘Heaven on Earth’, is on path of development with robust democratic setup at grassroots and assured all possible support from the central government for its prosperity, besides fulfilling the demands of the local people and he administration.

The minister handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs 55 lakh among beneficiaries under PMEGP, ACC and NRLM for setting up of income generating units to earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

Khatik also handed over keys of milk vans to the beneficiaries under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), besides sanction orders for setting up dairy units in the district.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, who was on a visit to Kulgam under the outreach programme, on Saturday held interaction with self-help group members and beneficiaries of various schemes at mini-secretariat Kulgam.

While interacting with beneficiaries of PMAY-G, the minister said it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see every Indian having a house. He also distributed some household items among PMAY-G beneficiaries for ‘grah pravesh’.

Sarkar highlighted initiatives and measures of the government and Kulgam administration for development and promotion of tourist destinations in the district.

He stated that the people must visit this beautiful district and must explore Aharbal, Chiranbal, Malvan Top, Kousarnag, Chirsar, Kousarnag, Chimer Badibehak and other tourist destinations. Aharbal witnessed a footfall of near about two lakh tourists in last nine months, he added. Sarkar also handed over keys and sanction letters of vehicles to beneficiaries under the MUMKIN scheme at a function.

He also laid foundation stone of 100-bedded Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel at Kulgam, which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 6.70 crore.

The minister also held a meeting and interacted with DDC and BDC members, MC counsellors and other PRI members and listened to their demands at Rest House Chawalgam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)