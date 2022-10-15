Left Menu

Two girls drown in drain in UP village

By the time the family reached the drain after getting information, both the girls had drowned.The family members informed the police about the incident. On getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot. Singh said it was getting dark in the evening, so the post-mortem of both the girls would be done on Sunday.

Two girls drowned after falling in a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ram Singh said the incident took place in Ukasa village.

Shanti (9), and Parvati (10) had gone to graze goats near the village with their friends.

''At around five o'clock in the evening, when the goats started running towards a rainwater-filled drain near the village, both the girls chased the goats to bring them back but accidentally fell and drowned in the drain,'' the CO said.

The CO said their another friend informed the family about the incident. By the time the family reached the drain after getting information, both the girls had drowned.

The family members informed the police about the incident. On getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot. Singh said it was getting dark in the evening, so the post-mortem of both the girls would be done on Sunday.

