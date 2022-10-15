Trader's murder: Suspended IPS officer surrenders in court

A suspended Indian Police Services officer who was absconding for the past a year and half in connection with the death of a Mahoba businessman on Saturday surrendered in a court here.

The court sent Manilal Patidar Patidar to judicial custody till October 17.

According to the prosecution, the case registered against Patidar is related to the Kabrai police station in Mahoba when he was the superintendent of police (SP) there. Patidar has also applied for surrender in this case as well as in another case of taking bribe.

Government Counsel MK Singh said the investigation of the graft case is going on due to which the court has summoned Manilal Patidar's report from the investigation officer on October 19. Crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi had died under mysterious circumstances in 2020. Patidar is also accused of taking bribe from the crusher businessman. It is alleged that before his death, the crusher businessman had released a video in which he had expressed the apprehension of his murder by Patidar.

Day after this video surfaced on social media, Tripathi was shot under suspicious circumstances. Tripathi died five days after being shot while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur.

A case was lodged by Ravikant Tripathi, brother of the dead, on 11 September 2020 at the Kabrai police station in Mahoba. The report said that in June 2020, Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh per month from Tripathi. The UP government eventually suspended Manilal Patidar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

