Soccer-Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. He remains suspended by his club, who released a statement later on Saturday. "Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 23:47 IST
British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant." Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

"Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behaviour, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman," a local police statement said. Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Potter added. He remains suspended by his club, who released a statement later on Saturday.

"Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process," the statement read.

