A senior state official told Reuters the gunmen abducted the group and that Coahuila authorities were working with Mexico's armed forces to get the mayor and his companions back. The border city of Nuevo Laredo is in nearby Tamaulipas state, and has long been notorious for gang violence.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-10-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 00:08 IST
Mexican mayor, officials abducted near U.S. border
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The mayor of a small town in northern Mexico near the U.S. border and a group of officials have gone missing after they were abducted by armed men, state authorities said on Saturday. Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor of Guerrero, Coahuila was traveling with eight other people on Friday night when authorities lost contact with his group in the city of Nuevo Laredo, the Coahuila state government said in a statement.

Before losing contact, the group had alerted authorities they were being pursued by two trucks with armed men. A senior state official told Reuters the gunmen abducted the group and that Coahuila authorities were working with Mexico's armed forces to get the mayor and his companions back.

The border city of Nuevo Laredo is in nearby Tamaulipas state, and has long been notorious for gang violence. Cedillo's wife and son were believed to be among those in the missing group of people, a senior Coahuila politician told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

