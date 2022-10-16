Left Menu

Visitor thrashes security guard at residential society in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-10-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 00:17 IST
Visitor thrashes security guard at residential society in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard at a residential society here was allegedly assaulted by a visitor, who also threatened to kill him, according to a complaint lodged with police on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Satyavir Sharma, a security guard at Paradise II Society of Raj Nagar Extension, told police that he was beaten up by the man when he asked him about the flat number and the owner’s number to whom he wanted to meet.

Upon his query, the visitor who had shifted to a flat in D Tower thrashed him, according to the security guard. In the video, the man is seen slapping Sharma and when the security guard retaliated, he gets angry and slaps him several times.

Sharma claimed in his complaint that he sustained severe injuries in his eyes and ears. Police have registered a case under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC, area SHO Ramesh Singh Sidhu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022