Visitor thrashes security guard at residential society in Ghaziabad

A security guard at a residential society here was allegedly assaulted by a visitor, who also threatened to kill him, according to a complaint lodged with police on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Satyavir Sharma, a security guard at Paradise II Society of Raj Nagar Extension, told police that he was beaten up by the man when he asked him about the flat number and the owner’s number to whom he wanted to meet.

Upon his query, the visitor who had shifted to a flat in D Tower thrashed him, according to the security guard. In the video, the man is seen slapping Sharma and when the security guard retaliated, he gets angry and slaps him several times.

Sharma claimed in his complaint that he sustained severe injuries in his eyes and ears. Police have registered a case under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC, area SHO Ramesh Singh Sidhu said.

