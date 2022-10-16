Left Menu

Iran official says Evin prison calm after unrest, firefighters at scene

An Iranian security official said an unrest which led to a fire at Evin prison in the capital Tehran on Saturday was over and firefighters were dealing with the blaze, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The unnamed official said the unrest occurred in a section of the prison holding "thugs", IRNA said, apparently suggesting political prisoners - many of whom are held at the facility - were not involved.

