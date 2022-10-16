Left Menu

At least 11 killed in attack at Russian military training ground - RIA

Updated: 16-10-2022 01:06 IST
At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a training ground in southwestern Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said.

RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. It said they were nationals from a former Soviet republic but did not give any details.

