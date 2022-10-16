Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities away from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said. FIGHTING

* At least 11 people were killed and 15 wounded at a training ground in southwestern Russia when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry. * Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Zelenskiy said.

* Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties, Zelenskiy said. * Belarus said the first convoys of Russian servicemen, part of a "regional grouping" of troops, had arrived in the country. President Lukashenko said this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

* A fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, caught fire after shelling, its governor said, without specifying the origin of the shelling. * Ukrainian engineers have restored "much needed" back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling robbed it of access to external electricity twice in the past week, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* Russian President Putin authorised the central bank to permit the export of foreign currency cash worth more than $10,000 in some cases, a published decree showed. * Norwegian police said they arrested a Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe and charged him with flying a drone, the second such arrest in a week.

* International Monetary Fund member countries issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, after Moscow again blocked consensus, officials said. * Schlumberger oilfield service firm faces an employee backlash in Russia over draft cooperation. Some of its more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorising remote employment to escape mobilisation, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. (Compiled by David Clarke, Philippa Fletcher and Grant McCool)

