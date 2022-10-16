Left Menu

Tunisia police clash with protesters, the second night of protests

The fresh protests come as the country suffers an economic and political crisis amid fuel and food shortages. The family of the young man, Malek Selimi, 24, told local media on Saturday that their son died after suffering a neck injury from a fall during a police chase at the end of August.

Protestors clashed with police in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Saturday, for the second night after a man died from injuries sustained during a police chase in August.

Riot police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds in the poor Ettadamen and Intilka districts, with protesters chanting slogans against the police and throwing stones at them. The fresh protests come as the country suffers an economic and political crisis amid fuel and food shortages.

The family of the young man, Malek Selimi, 24, told local media on Saturday that their son died after suffering a neck injury from a fall during a police chase at the end of August. The protests began on Friday after the funeral of the young man. The Ministry of Interior did not comment on the death of Selimi.

The North African nation is suffering a severe political crisis since Tunisian President Kais Saied seized power and dissolved parliament in 2021. Earlier on Saturday, two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against the president, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages.

