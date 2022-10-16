Biden surprised by courage of Iranian protesters
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2022 04:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.
Biden, speaking in Portland after campaigning for a fellow Democrat in Oregon's race for governor, was commenting on the weeks of unrest in Iran since a young woman was killed in police custody.
