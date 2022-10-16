Left Menu

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests ex-minister Sunder Sham Arora for bribing official

The former minister offered to pay Rs 1 crore for it.He offered to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment and the remaining amount later, the chief director said.After Sharma brought it to the notice of his seniors, a trap was laid to arrest Arora.

16-10-2022

Former minister Sunder Sham Arora was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to one of its officers to help him settle cases against him, officials said on Sunday.

Arora has been facing inquiries in a disproportionate assets case and alleged irregularities during his tenure as industries minister in the previous Congress government.

Varinder Kumar, chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, told reporters that Arora was arrested for allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh as a bribe to a vigilance officer to ''help'' him in these cases.

Kumar said Arora allegedly contacted Assistant Inspector General Manmohan Sharma, who is supervising the inquiries, on October 14 and told him to help him clear his name. The former minister offered to pay Rs 1 crore for it.

He offered to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment and the remaining amount later, the chief director said.

After Sharma brought it to the notice of his seniors, a trap was laid to arrest Arora. He was arrested when he tried to handover a bag containing Rs 50 lakh cash, Kumar said.

Arora joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in June this year.

