PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-10-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 10:41 IST
Security guard at Ghaziabad residential society thrashed by visitor: Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard at a residential society here was injured after he was allegedly thrashed by a visitor, who also threatened to kill him, according to police.

A video of the purported incident is circulating on social media platforms.

Police on Saturday said Satyavir Sharma, a security guard at the Paradise-II society in Raj Nagar Extension, was assaulted by the accused when he asked him about the number of the flat that he wanted to visit and the owner's phone number.

In the video, the accused is seen slapping Sharma several times.

The security guard claimed in his complaint submitted to police that he sustained severe injuries in his eyes and ears.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), area Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Singh Sidhu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

