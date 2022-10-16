Left Menu

Thane man loses Rs 6.33 lakh in online dating fraud

A 48-year-old software engineer from Maharashtras Thane city allegedly lost Rs 6.33 lakh in an online dating fraud, police said on Sunday.On May 24 this year, the man received a message on his mobile phone from a number offering online dating. The police are conducting a probe into the case, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 10:55 IST
Thane man loses Rs 6.33 lakh in online dating fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old software engineer from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost Rs 6.33 lakh in an online dating fraud, police said on Sunday.

On May 24 this year, the man received a message on his mobile phone from a number offering online dating. When he called up the number, the person on the other side identified himself as Deepak and asked him to pay Rs 38,200 for creating his profile online.

Later, on multiple occasions, the accused made the victim allegedly pay a total sum of Rs 6,33,626 on some pretext or the other, an official from Chitalsar police station said quoting the man's complaint.

When the accused did not get any response to his calls after paying the money, he filed the police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Friday against the accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The police are conducting a probe into the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022