Left Menu

High court puts stay on termination of state assembly ad hoc employees

Speaker Ritu Khanduri had revoked 228 ad hoc appointments in the state assembly secretariat on grounds of alleged violation of norms on September 23 at the recommendation of a committee.A total of 102 employees who lost their jobs had gone to court challenging the decision. Employees, who lost their jobs, were not given a chance to present their side, the counsel said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:02 IST
High court puts stay on termination of state assembly ad hoc employees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has put a stay on the termination of service of employees, who were appointed at the state assembly secretariat allegedly through the ''back door'' on an ad hoc basis. Putting a stay on the termination of their service on Saturday, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari directed the state assembly secretariat to file a reply within four weeks. The matter will be heard next on December 19. Speaker Ritu Khanduri had revoked 228 ad hoc appointments in the state assembly secretariat on grounds of alleged violation of norms on September 23 at the recommendation of a committee.

A total of 102 employees who lost their jobs had gone to court challenging the decision. One of the counsels for the petitioners Avtar Singh Rawat said the order of termination was ''cryptic'' which did not explain the reasons why their services were being terminated. Employees, who lost their jobs, were not given a chance to present their side, the counsel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022