High court puts stay on termination of state assembly ad hoc employees

The Uttarakhand High Court has put a stay on the termination of service of employees, who were appointed at the state assembly secretariat allegedly through the ''back door'' on an ad hoc basis. Putting a stay on the termination of their service on Saturday, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari directed the state assembly secretariat to file a reply within four weeks. The matter will be heard next on December 19. Speaker Ritu Khanduri had revoked 228 ad hoc appointments in the state assembly secretariat on grounds of alleged violation of norms on September 23 at the recommendation of a committee.

A total of 102 employees who lost their jobs had gone to court challenging the decision. One of the counsels for the petitioners Avtar Singh Rawat said the order of termination was ''cryptic'' which did not explain the reasons why their services were being terminated. Employees, who lost their jobs, were not given a chance to present their side, the counsel said.

