21-year-old man arrested for staging fake abduction: Delhi Police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for staging his abduction to extort Rs 2 lakh from his father, police said on Sunday.

Accused Prem Chand, a resident of Najafgarh, used to work as a delivery boy for a private company, they said, adding that he wanted to extort money from his father to buy a car and run it as a taxi in Gurugram through an app-based cab aggregator.

On October 12, an incident of kidnapping for ransom was reported at the Chhawla police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said during enquiry, the family members of the accused said they received a call from him, informing them that he was abducted by four-five men who are demanding Rs 2 lakh for his release.

''The location of the mobile phone was traced and it was found active in Dhankot, Gurugram. A police team, along with the accused's family members, went to the spot and saw the accused on a motorcycle. The police team apprehended him after a chase,'' he said.

The accused told police that he cooked up a story of his abduction to extort money from his father in order to buy a car and run it in Gurugram as a taxi through an app-based cab aggregator. the officer said.

A case under section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Chand and he was arrested, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)