Woman killed after speeding auto-rickshaw hits her in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:16 IST
Woman killed after speeding auto-rickshaw hits her in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman on way home after buying vegetables was killed when a speeding auto-rickshaw knocked her down on a busy road in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Deonar area on Saturday, he said.

After the auto-rickshaw hit the woman, some locals took her to a hospital where she was declared dead, the official said.

The vehicle driver ran away from the spot, but some people caught him nearby in the locality and handed him over to police, he said. The driver was arrested and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

