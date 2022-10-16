Left Menu

Goods worth Rs 4.21 cr stolen from paper businessman's godown in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:31 IST
Paper items meant for commercial purposes worth Rs 4.21 crore were allegedly stolen from the godown of a businessman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The victim owned a godown at Purna village in Bhiwandi town here. As a friendly gesture, he had allowed another company in the same business to store its raw material in his godown and also given them a key for access to the premises, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The victim alleged that between July and September this year, some persons from the other company removed their goods worth Rs 52.53 crore from the godown and also took away his stock and misappropriated it, he said.

Based on his complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against the company's owner and other persons under relevant provisions, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

