Iran rejects Biden's support of protests as interference in state matters - ISNA

Iran rejected as interference in Tehran's state matters U.S. President Joe Biden's support of nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian Students News Agency reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran rejected as interference in Tehran's state matters U.S. President Joe Biden's support of nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian Students News Agency reported on Sunday. Commenting on weeks of anti-government protests in Iran ignited by Mahsa Amini's death on Sept. 16, Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.

"On Saturday ... Biden interfered in Iran's state matters by supporting the riots ... In recent days, the U.S. administration have tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses ," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, ISNA reported. The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

