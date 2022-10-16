Left Menu

Maha: Two booked for cheating Hyderabad-based manufacturer of Rs 18.25 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against two persons from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly cheating a manufacturer of hygiene products of Rs 18.25 lakh, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by the Hyderabad-based manufacturer, the Narpoli police on Saturday registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The accused got in touch with the manufacturer, claiming to have a gotten an order to supply adult diapers from a hospital in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The accused placed an order for adult diapers worth Rs 18.25 lakh and asked the victim to supply the same to their godown In Bhiwandi. However, when the consignment was supplied to them, the accused allegedly did not pay for the same and evaded payment despite reminders, the official said.

While a case has been registered, no arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

