Assam Police OC, SI suspended for assaulting civilians

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:25 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) and a Sub-inspector (SI) of Moran Police Station in Assam's Dibrugarh district were suspended for allegedly beating some people a few days ago, an official said on Sunday.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said departmental proceedings will also be initiated against both the officers for their alleged role.

''OC Bijoy Daimari and SI Bhaben Dutta were suspended yesterday for their role in the incident. Earlier, they were put under reserve close. They will remain under suspension till the outcome of the departmental enquiry,'' the ASP said.

The other two persons, who were not from the police force, involved in the attack were arrested but they got bail from a local court, Chetia said.

According to official sources, Gyandip Borgohain (35), a tourism entrepreneur based in Demow of Sivasagar district, and his team were allegedly brutally tortured in Moran Police Station for several hours while returning from Arunachal Pradesh on October 7 and 8.

Daimari had alleged that the travellers, who were returning from the Ziro Festival of Music, had eve-teased and molested his wife at a restaurant on October 7 night.

''I agree, we had to use some force to make them admit to their crime,'' Daimari had told reporters on October 8 morning.

On the other hand, Borgohain and the others alleged that the police officials, accompanied by two civilians, sexually assaulted his team, tortured them with weapons and police batons for several hours.

Among the victims was also the President of Western Angami Students' Association from Nagaland, Kevileto Whiso, who was assisting the team to organize camping for the visitors in the Hornbill Festival.

Several organisations, including Communist Party of India, All Tai-Ahom Students' Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad, All Assam Adivasi Students' Union, All Deori Students' Union, All Mech-Kachari Yuba Parishad and others have been protesting in Demow and Moran.

The groups are demanding the arrest of Daimari, other accused police officials and the civilians involved in the alleged case of torture.

All Indian Kisan Sabha and Sanmilita Ekya Manch, an umbrella organisation, have approached the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta demanding strict action against excesses committed by Moran police officials.

