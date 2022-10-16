Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing father
PTI | Basti | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering his father in 2018 Additional District and Session Judge Anil Kumar Kharwar on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Jagdish Mishra.
District Government Counsel Durga Prasad Upadhyay on Sunday said that Jagdish Mishra had attacked his father Ramdev Mishra with a sharp-edged weapon on February 24, 2018 in their house.

