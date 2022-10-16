Maha court grants bail to man from Rajasthan arrested for possession of opium

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane city has granted bail to a bus driver who was arrested for alleged possession of opium under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Special judge A N Sirsikar directed the alleged accused Kamlesh Kumar Laxmanlalji Gehlot, a native of Rajasthan, be released on bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or two sureties of the like amount.

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) had arrested the driver on May 30 and claimed to have seized 40.50 gm of opium from his possession.

Advocate Amresh Jadhav, appearing for the accused, submitted that the man had been falsely implicated, and was not found in possession of commercial quantity of the contraband.

He argued that the earlier bail application was rejected as the investigation was underway. But now, the probe had been completed and the chargesheet had been filed. There was nothing to show that the alleged accused was engaged in drug trafficking, the lawyer submitted.

