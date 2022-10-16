Four prisoners killed and 61 injured at Evin prison fire - IRNA

Iran's judiciary said that four prisoners have been killed and 61 others were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at Tehran's Evin prison overnight, the official state news agency IRNA reported.

According to the report, the four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 others were injured, with 51 of these treated on an outpatient basis, IRNA added.

