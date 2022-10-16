HC refuses to interfere with order directing sons to vacate aged father's house

The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with an order directing two sons to vacate their 90-year-old father's house here for peaceful existence of the senior citizen who fears for his life.

The high court said going into the nature or right or interest of the parties in the property in question, at this juncture, would be counterproductive for the objectives of the Senior Citizens Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed an appeal filed by the two men against the order of a single judge which had upheld the order passed by the Divisional Commissioner who had ordered their eviction from their father's house.

"… this court in not inclined to interfere with the findings of the single judge that for peaceful existence of the respondent no.2 (father), who is fearing for his life, it is necessary for the appellants (two sons) herein, who have not been able to prove any right superior to the right of the respondent no. 2 on the property in question, to evict the premises.

The findings arrived at by the single judge are in consonance with the Senior Citizens Act which has been brought for the welfare of the senior citizens," the division bench said.

It added that any right/ title/interest in the property in question can be established by the two sons only through proper proceedings and by adducing evidence in a suit before the civil court.

The bench said at this moment, it was not going into the question as to whether the Senior Citizens Act provides for over-riding a decree or a finding of the civil court regarding the title of the property. "The appellants have not been able to show any semblance of right, title or interest superior to that of respondent no.2 over the property in question and in absence of any such assertion, the orders of the authorities below and the single judge of this court cannot be found fault with," it said.

The senior citizen submitted that he was the owner of the house in Baljeet Nagar here and while his youngest son takes care of him and his basic needs and medical requirements, his other two sons do not support him and also mistreat and beat him and his family.

He said that he wanted to evict the two sons who wanted to sell the house and dispossess him even though he had issued a public notice in 2018 disowning and barring them.

Advocate Arun Panwar, representing the senior citizen, contended that the man's two sons have made it extremely difficult for him to continue to live peacefully in the property.

He filed an application under the Senior Citizens Act contending that his two sons and daughter-in-laws are constantly harassing and humiliating him and that he fears for his life and, therefore, they should be evicted.

While one the two sons said that he had built his house, on a part of the property, at his own expense and with the consent of his father so he should not be evicted, the other son said that a settlement had taken place between him and his father in which he was his part of the property.

However, the complainant denied this agreement and stated that his signatures were obtained fraudulently on this document and he does not wish to give his property to these two sons.

