Haryana Civil Services officer arrested for taking bribe from overloaded vehicles

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested Yamunanagar District Transport Officer Subhash Chander for allegedly taking bribe through some private agents from overloaded vehicles passing through the district.

A bureau spokesperson said here on Sunday that Rs 30 lakh has been recovered from the possession of the accused who was arrested on Saturday.

''The arrested accused has been identified as HCS (Haryana Civil Services) officer Subhash Chander posted as DTO Yamunanagar. In this case, four agents have already been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau, from whom Rs 36.93 lakh has been recovered earlier,'' according to an official statement.

In this bribery case, the bureau has so far recovered a total of Rs 66.93 lakh from all accused, including the agents identified as Sandeep alias Sonu, Ankit Garg, Neeraj Gulati and Manik alias Lovely, the spokesperson said.

The action was taken by the vigilance bureau after a complaint was received from a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh in which he had alleged that the accused officer was taking monthly bribe from different transporters through the agents in lieu of not making challans of overloaded vehicles.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

