STF seizes 3 leopard skin, 3 held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Police have seized three leopard skin and arrested three persons on the charge of smuggling in wildlife body parts, an officer said on Sunday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police have seized three leopard skin and arrested three persons on the charge of smuggling in wildlife body parts, an officer said on Sunday. Based on reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur district police at Malidhi Chhaka in between Jharsuguda–Kuchinda road on Friday. Apart from the seizure of three leopard skin, the STF during the raid arrested three wildlife miscreants.

Three leopard skin were seized from the possession of three wildlife miscreants, the official said, adding that a case was registered against them under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

