Naxalites kill brother of colleague, villager in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Naxalites have allegedly killed two persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, including the brother of one of their operatives, a police official said.

Information was received about Naxalites allegedly killing two persons in Pedakorma and Pusnar villages in Gangaloor police station limits, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said.

One of the deceased is believed to be Raju Podiyami, the brother of the proscribed outfit's Gangaloor area committee secretary Dinesh Modiyam, while information about the killing of villager Dula Kodme was being verified, the IG said.

Last year, Dinesh Mudiyam had killed colleague Vijja Modiyam in an internal fight in the outfit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

