Police constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh
A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Sunday, a police official said. Constable Vedram Raj, a native of Bilaspur district, allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the camp.
- Country:
- India
A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Sunday, a police official said. No suicide note was found at the spot and the exact reason which prompted the policeman to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.
The incident took place around 7 am at a police camp in Domikala village in Aundhi area of the newly formed district affected by the Maoist menace, the official said. Constable Vedram Raj, a native of Bilaspur district, allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood, he said.
The body has been sent for the post mortem, he said.
His family members, who live in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district, have been informed, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aundhi
- Rajnandgaon
- Mohla-Manpur
- Insas
- Chhattisgarh
- Vedram Raj
- Domikala village
- Maoist
ALSO READ
Mother-daughter duo among three killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh
Central govt's annual cleanliness survey: Madhya Pradesh gets 1st position among states, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
Chhattisgarh: Brother held for murder of man, his wife and two children in Durg district
Chhattisgarh: Govt official held for seeking bribe from farmer for releasing subsidy
Chhattisgarh: Six incidents of suicide in one day in Bilaspur district