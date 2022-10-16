Police constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Sunday, a police official said. No suicide note was found at the spot and the exact reason which prompted the policeman to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The incident took place around 7 am at a police camp in Domikala village in Aundhi area of the newly formed district affected by the Maoist menace, the official said. Constable Vedram Raj, a native of Bilaspur district, allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood, he said.

The body has been sent for the post mortem, he said.

His family members, who live in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district, have been informed, he said.

