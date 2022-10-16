Left Menu

Police constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Sunday, a police official said. Constable Vedram Raj, a native of Bilaspur district, allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the camp.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:59 IST
Police constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Sunday, a police official said. No suicide note was found at the spot and the exact reason which prompted the policeman to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The incident took place around 7 am at a police camp in Domikala village in Aundhi area of the newly formed district affected by the Maoist menace, the official said. Constable Vedram Raj, a native of Bilaspur district, allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood, he said.

The body has been sent for the post mortem, he said.

His family members, who live in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district, have been informed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022