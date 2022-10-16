Interception of MLA's car: Police seize spanner wielded by accused

Police of Dakshina Kannada district have said they seized a spanner and mobile handsets from the house of an accused in the case involving interception of Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja's car.

The police arrested Riyaz (38) here and seized his vehicle on Saturday in connection with the incident.

The MLA's driver complained that his car was followed for a distance and intercepted on Thursday. Then, the accused brandished weapons from his car and abused the MLA, the police said.

District superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane said the accused had used the spanner to threaten the MLA's driver. Meanwhile, in a statement here, BJP Karnataka president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the incident should not be taken in a light manner. There are reports that people from Kerala are involved in the banned PFI's activities in Dakshina Kannada, he said.

Karnataka Minister for Fisheries and Ports S Angara said the police have been directed to conduct an in-depth probe into the incident. An organised network is trying to disrupt peace in the coastal region, he said.

