Himachal assembly polls: DGP asks police to act tough against mafia, lawbreakers

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has directed police in Hamirpur district to act tough against the mafia and lawbreakers to ensure a free and fair assembly elections.

He said this during a review meeting with the police staff at the police lines here Saturday night, an official statement said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma was present in the meeting.

Earlier, the DGP inaugurated a conference room at the district police lines.

During the meeting, Kandu asked the staff to be fully prepared for the successful implementation of the model code of conduct after the dates for the polls in the hill state were announced by the the Election Commission.

He issued detailed guidelines for conducting free and fair elections in the state and the district. He asked the police officers present to ensure compliance with all the orders and guidelines received from the Election Commission and the police headquarters.

Kandu directed them to take strict action against illegal mining, drugs, liquor and arms smuggling, carrying of unaccounted cash and goods distribution.

He also issued guidelines for conducting training at the earliest for all police and home guard personnel.

The DGP said only women employees should be deployed at women polling booths.

Guidelines were also issued to ensure proper arrangements in advance for the accommodation of the CRPF and police force to be deployed for the election duty, an official statement said.

He directed that activities of anti-social elements and those with criminal tendencies should be monitored.

The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

