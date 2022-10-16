Two killed as car rams into wall in Nagaur

A car rammed into a wall in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, killing two people and injuring two others, police said on Sunday.

SHO Rajendra Singh said the car coming from Sunari hit the wall of an enclosure on Saturday night, killing Virendra Singh (50) and Ramdhan Singh (38).

He said two others in the car, Raju Meghwal and Prem Singh, have been admitted to a government hospital.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased after postmortem, he said.

