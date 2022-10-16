Four-day national executive board meeting of RSS begins in UP

A four-day national executive board meeting of the RSS, which will discuss the expansion work of the Sangh as well as the prevalent current issues, began in Gauhania here on Sunday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the meeting and paid floral tributes to a portrait of 'Bharat Mata'.

In the meeting, discussion will be held to review the expansion work ('kaaryavistaar') in view of the centenary of the RSS as well as on current issues. Discussion will also be held on various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami in Nagpur. The RSS chief had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony. On the first day, tributes were paid to some of the prominent persons who passed away recently. They included Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Swaroopanand, Panchpeethadheeshwar Acharya Dharmendra, former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, industrialist Cyrus P Mistry, archaeologist B B Lal and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said the event will continue till October 19.

