Rs 2cr seized from businessman’s car in Bengal’s Howrah

Around Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered from a businessman's car parked outside his apartment in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said. The amount was seized on Saturday midnight. Two businessmen brothers- Sailesh Pandey and Aurovind Pandey –had flats in the upscale housing complex in Shibpur area and the amount was seized from the latter's car during a raid, a police officer said. The search operation took place following complaints by two banks with the Kolkata Police on October 14 about the transaction of a huge amount by the two persons who had accounts in the banks, the officer said. A case was registered at Hare Street Police Station and the Anti-Bank Fraud Section of the detective department of the Kolkata Police started the investigation. The flats were sealed after the raid. The family members were not present in the two dwelling units during the search operation, the officer said.

The amount was seized by a team of Kolkata Police, assisted by law enforcers of Shibpur Police Station. The brothers could not be contacted by the police team or the media so far.

Since July this year, there has been a series of seizures of large amounts of cash either by central or state investigative agencies in West Bengal. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed while the common man of the state does not have enough money, a small section of people has "amassed huge wealth, ill-gotten money with the support of the ruling Trinamool Congress".

''Is this the reason behind the TMC opposing demonetisation by the Narendra Modi government in 2016 so that black money amassed by a section of people in West Bengal is not unearthed?'' he asked.

Countering him, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said ''such recoveries prove that demonetisation did not help in stopping the circulation of black money. What about the recovery of currency in Gujarat recently?'' Sen also said the seizure was an indicator that the Kolkata Police and the state police were on the trail of illegally stashed money. ''We are proud of our police forces,'' the TMC MP said.

He alleged that the BJP is "using the black money stashed by people close to the party to fund political programmes and engineer horse trading of people's representatives to topple democratically elected governments of opposition parties in different states".

