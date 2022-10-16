Siblings stabbed in Dwarka Sector 3, one dead

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death while his brother sustained grievous injuries after they were attacked allegedly by two drunk men, police said on Sunday. The dead brother has been identified as Lohit and the injured as Anil, 32, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Both are residents of Bindapur, they said. The accused were identified as Rohin, 30, and Varun, 25, and have been arrested, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that the police was informed about a stabbing incident on Saturday night around 1.10 am at fish market in JJ Colony in Sector 3.

When police reached the spot, they found two people in an injured state, and immediately rushed them to a hospital. During treatment, Lohit was declared dead by the doctors. Anil is under treatment and is out of danger, he said. A case was registered under sections of murder (302), attempt to murder (307), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur Police Station and an investigation was taken up, police said. During investigation, the team visited the spot where the stabbing happened and checked footage from CCTVs installed there and surrounding areas.

A footage showed two men at the spot, who were shown to police informers and put on surveillance, the officer said.

Both men were tracked down to C-Block, JJ Colony, Sector 3 in Dwarka, and were arrested from there, he said. According to the DCP, the accused revealed that they were in the fish market drunk, and had an argument with the two brothers, during which they stabbed them. A push-button knife and blood-stained clothes were found on the accused and seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)