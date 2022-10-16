Left Menu

Siblings stabbed in Dwarka Sector 3, one dead

The dead brother has been identified as Lohit and the injured as Anil, 32, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that the police was informed about a stabbing incident on Saturday night around 1.10 am at fish market in JJ Colony in Sector 3.When police reached the spot, they found two people in an injured state, and immediately rushed them to a hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:11 IST
Siblings stabbed in Dwarka Sector 3, one dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death while his brother sustained grievous injuries after they were attacked allegedly by two drunk men, police said on Sunday. The dead brother has been identified as Lohit and the injured as Anil, 32, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Both are residents of Bindapur, they said. The accused were identified as Rohin, 30, and Varun, 25, and have been arrested, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that the police was informed about a stabbing incident on Saturday night around 1.10 am at fish market in JJ Colony in Sector 3.

When police reached the spot, they found two people in an injured state, and immediately rushed them to a hospital. During treatment, Lohit was declared dead by the doctors. Anil is under treatment and is out of danger, he said. A case was registered under sections of murder (302), attempt to murder (307), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur Police Station and an investigation was taken up, police said. During investigation, the team visited the spot where the stabbing happened and checked footage from CCTVs installed there and surrounding areas.

A footage showed two men at the spot, who were shown to police informers and put on surveillance, the officer said.

Both men were tracked down to C-Block, JJ Colony, Sector 3 in Dwarka, and were arrested from there, he said. According to the DCP, the accused revealed that they were in the fish market drunk, and had an argument with the two brothers, during which they stabbed them. A push-button knife and blood-stained clothes were found on the accused and seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022