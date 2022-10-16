Left Menu

India will give befitting reply to anyone who tries to cast evil eye on it: Rajnath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:26 IST
India will give befitting reply to anyone who tries to cast evil eye on it: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has never tried to hurt any country, but a befitting reply will be given if anyone tries to cast an evil eye on it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, amid a lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

In his address at a virtual event, the defence minister emphasised that strict vigil is being maintained at the borders and that the country is ready to deal with all challenges.

''India is a peace-loving nation which has never tried to hurt any country, but if any attempt is made to disrupt peace and harmony in the country, a befitting reply will be given,'' he said.

The defence minister noted that bolstering the security apparatus by equipping the armed forces with indigenous state-of-the-art weapons is the top priority of the government.

He also urged the citizens to contribute to nation-building by transcending sectarian barriers and imbibing the qualities of national pride and patriotism, found in abundance in every Indian soldier and freedom fighter, according to the defence ministry.

The event, ''Shaheedon ko Salaam'', was organised by an NGO named ''Maruti Veer Jawan Trust''.

Singh said the armed forces personnel, rising above the barriers of region, religion, caste and language, serve the nation selflessly and protect people from various kinds of threats, the same way the ''revolutionary'' freedom fighters laid down their lives for the country's independence.

''It is the duty of every citizen to carry forward the ideals and resolutions of our freedom fighters and soldiers, protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of our nation and play their part in building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant 'New India','' he said.

Singh further said India has never tried to hurt any country, but a befitting reply will be given if anyone tries to cast an evil eye on it.

Terming the support to the family members of the fallen heroes a national responsibility, the defence minister asserted that the government is committed to ensuring the welfare of the next of kin of the serving as well as the retired security forces personnel.

He described the family as the biggest strength and support system of a soldier and said the government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen that support system.

''During my stint as the home minister, the 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund was one of the major decisions taken to support the families of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and officers,'' Singh said.

''Recently, the Ministry of Defence launched the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website to enable people to contribute more to the armed forces Battle Casualties Fund,'' he said.

The defence minister said the induction of ''Made-in-India'' ships and other equipment reflects the resolve to achieve complete 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in the defence sector soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022