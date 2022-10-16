Left Menu

Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in Donetsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:46 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.

The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified.

Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.

