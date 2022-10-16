Sri Lanka president held debt restructuring talks with Chinese minister: office
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed restructuring of the country's debt with the Chinese finance minister, the president's office said in a statement on Sunday.
The president is optimistic that discussions will end successfully, it said in the statement. China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender.
Sri Lanka, home to a population of 22 million, is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors such as China, Japan and India.
