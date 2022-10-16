Left Menu

Punjab: Two associates of Bambiha gang arrested

He was among the four people who were allegedly involved in the escape of the killer of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera in Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh in August.Gurjant, who was also involved in a car snatching incident in Mohali in January, had been brought here on remand for questioning, said police.Police said Gurjant was working on the directions of Spain-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi -- the leader of Bambiha gang.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two associates of Bambiha gang were arrested by the Punjab Police with firearms in their possession, said a senior police official here on Sunday. Two pistols and four cartridges were found on the gangsters at the time of the arrest, said Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni here.

Gurwinder Singh and Gautam Kumar, who are facing cases related to extortion, were nabbed from village Goslan in Mohali, said police.

Their arrest came following the questioning of Gurjant Singh, who is also a member of the Bambiha gang.

Gurjant was arrested by the special cell of Delhi police last month. He was among the four people who were allegedly involved in the escape of the killer of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera in Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh in August.

Gurjant, who was also involved in a car snatching incident in Mohali in January, had been brought here on remand for questioning, said police.

Police said Gurjant was working on the directions of Spain-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi -- the leader of Bambiha gang.

