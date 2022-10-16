Left Menu

UP: BJP leader from Meerut dies in car crash

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 18:33 IST
UP: BJP leader from Meerut dies in car crash
A BJP leader from Meerut lost his life and four persons were injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a pick-up vehicle on Sunday in Deoband area of Saharanpur district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the pick-up vehicle, which was going from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar, collided head-on with the speeding car carrying the Meerut-based BJP leader and others near Saidhaam temple.

The injured were rushed to a primary health centre, where doctors declared Gaurav Chauhan (38), a member of BJP's Meerut district unit's working committee, Rai said.

The injured have been sent to higher centre for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

