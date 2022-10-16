Left Menu

Assistant engineer accuses Barabanki BJP MP of threatening him, demands security

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 18:45 IST
Assistant engineer accuses Barabanki BJP MP of threatening him, demands security
  • Country:
  • India

An official of the irrigation department has filed a police complaint accusing Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Rawat of abusing and threatening him and has demanded security for himself.

Assistant Engineer (AE) Sanjay Kumar Gupta has written to the District Magistrate and the executive engineer and has given an application at Haidergarh police station seeking action in the matter.

Asked about the allegation, the MP said he talked to the AE regarding the construction of a bridge in Trivediganj and a number of letters were written to him in this regard.

''I talked to him regarding this (bridge),'' Rawat said but did not elaborate.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narain said the engineer has given them a complaint. He said he was going on the leave and has also demanded security for himself, he said, adding senior officials have been informed about this.

''I have been threatened and abused on mobile phone by MP Upendra Rawat. Anything can happen to me anywhere. Till I get assurance of security at the government level, I should be given leave,'' the AE said in his letter to the executive engineer.

In a purported audio recording of the conversation with the engineer, the MP is heard saying, ''I wrote letters to you 5-6 times but you are not getting the estimate of this important village Kandupur bridge”. He allegedly went on to say that beats up those who do not mend their ways and threatened that he would lock the AE’s officer and not allow him to enter there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022