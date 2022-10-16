Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves around Rs 747 crore for drinking water project

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 18:46 IST
Rajasthan govt approves around Rs 747 crore for drinking water project
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has approved around Rs 747 crore for two phases of a drinking water project in the Prithviraj Nagar area here.

Prithviraj Nagar and its surrounding areas are being linked to Bilaspur dam under the project, which will cover around 145 km area, including parts of Sanganer, Jhotwara and Vidyadhar Nagar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved Rs 747.08 crore for two phase of the project, according to a statement.

The chief minister has also approved Rs 15 crore for the upgrade of six bus stands in the state. The decision will lead to the upgrade of the bus stands in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022