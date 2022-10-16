Left Menu

Maha: Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator attempts suicide in live chat; refutes graft allegations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 19:03 IST
Maha: Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator attempts suicide in live chat; refutes graft allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) coordinator Ramesh Kere Patil on Sunday tried to kill himself by consuming poison during live interaction on social media amid allegations of corruption to break the MKM.

Kere Patil was rushed to JJ Hospital in Byculla and is currently under treatment, officials said.

An audio clip that went viral on social media about corruption allegations and attempts to break the MKM, which has been at the forefront of the agitation to get the quota in education and jobs for the community, is reportedly at the centre of the incident.

Kere Patil, before consuming poison, had refuted all the allegations made against him in the audio clip and sought a thorough investigation into it.

''I have worked for reservation for the Maratha community, and justice for Maratha students. Whatever I have done is for my community and have never done anything wrong,'' he said in a Facebook Live interaction, adding he could not face defamation when he had done nothing wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022