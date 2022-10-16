Dispute over construction work: UP village head injured, father killed

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI ) A man was killed and his son, a village head, seriously injured after they were attacked by a group of people here, police said on Sunday.

The incident at Jatol Damodarpur village on Saturday was a fallout of a dispute between two parties over a construction work, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Monu and his father Sevaram (60) were injured and hospitalised by a team from the Deoband police station, he said.

While Sevaram died during treatment, Monu was referred to another hospital with higher treatment facilities, Rai said, adding that they were attacked with sticks by over a ''dozen men''.

''On Saturday evening, when there was a dispute between the two parties regarding the same matter (construction work), the Deoband police reached the spot and pacified them. But late at night, both the sides came face to face again,'' he said.

He said that on a complaint, police have lodged a case and initiated investigation.

