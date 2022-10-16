Left Menu

Dispute over construction work: UP village head injured, father killed

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 19:11 IST
Dispute over construction work: UP village head injured, father killed
  • Country:
  • India

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI ) A man was killed and his son, a village head, seriously injured after they were attacked by a group of people here, police said on Sunday.

The incident at Jatol Damodarpur village on Saturday was a fallout of a dispute between two parties over a construction work, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Monu and his father Sevaram (60) were injured and hospitalised by a team from the Deoband police station, he said.

While Sevaram died during treatment, Monu was referred to another hospital with higher treatment facilities, Rai said, adding that they were attacked with sticks by over a ''dozen men''.

''On Saturday evening, when there was a dispute between the two parties regarding the same matter (construction work), the Deoband police reached the spot and pacified them. But late at night, both the sides came face to face again,'' he said.

He said that on a complaint, police have lodged a case and initiated investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022