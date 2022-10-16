Left Menu

Unidentified masked men damage vehicles in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 19:17 IST
Unidentified masked men damage vehicles in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons damaged 13 vehicles in Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

He said vehicles parked outside garages on Mumbai-Agra highway in Tapovan area were damaged by four to five persons who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

''Seven cars, one tempo traveller and five other vehicles were vandalised. CCTV cameras in the area have captured the incident and efforts are on to nab those involved,'' the Adgaon police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022