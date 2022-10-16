Unidentified masked men damage vehicles in Nashik

Unidentified persons damaged 13 vehicles in Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

He said vehicles parked outside garages on Mumbai-Agra highway in Tapovan area were damaged by four to five persons who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

''Seven cars, one tempo traveller and five other vehicles were vandalised. CCTV cameras in the area have captured the incident and efforts are on to nab those involved,'' the Adgaon police station official said.

