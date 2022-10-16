Left Menu

Three of family die in road accident in Rajasthan's Udaipur

The accident took place near Bhagla Ghat on Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway when the victims were going home in Nadiad in Gujarat from Udaipur, they said, adding that the SUV driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle on the spot.Assistant Sub-inspector posted at Parsad police station Ashok Kumar said that the SUV collided head-on with the car.

A couple and their daughter-in-law were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with an SUV on Sunday in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The accident took place near Bhagla Ghat on Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway when the victims were going home in Nadiad in Gujarat from Udaipur, they said, adding that the SUV driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle on the spot.

Assistant Sub-inspector posted at Parsad police station Ashok Kumar said that the SUV collided head-on with the car. Kumar said that the deceased were identified as Hemesh Bhai Patel (55), his wife Rajul (48) and daughter-in-law Hiral Patel (40). He said that the injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

A case is being registered against the unidentified SUV driver, the police officer said, adding that the SUV has been seized. Police are looking for the absconding driver, he said.

