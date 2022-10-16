Kuwait appoints Bader al Mulla as new oil minister
Kuwait appointed on Sunday Bader al Mulla as its new oil minister, the Ministry of Information in the Gulf country said on Sunday.
It added an Emiri decree to form the government also included appointing Abdel Wahab al Rasheed as finance minister and Salem Al-sabah as foreign minister.
