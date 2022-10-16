Youth killed by cousins, uncle in fight over property in UP village

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday here in an area under Dataganj Police Station by his uncle and cousins over property, police said. Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said that a case of murder has been registered against four people, all of whom are absconding. According to the police, Gulsher and Fatehuddin, both brothers and residents of Amroli village, had a property dispute between them. On Sunday morning, Gulsher's son Ikram was sitting outside his house, when Fatehuddin with his sons Sarvar and Rizwan suddenly attacked him with sticks.

As Ikram's family members rushed to his rescue, the attackers fled. Ikram was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bareilly for treatment after being given primary treatment.

However, he succumbed on his way to Bareilly, police said.

His body has been sent for post mortem, they added.

